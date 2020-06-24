$0.20 EPS Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 234,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,326. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.