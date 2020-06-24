-$0.22 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 188%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.93 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

WTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $364.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.