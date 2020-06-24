$0.26 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

