$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.12. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,262. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.23. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.