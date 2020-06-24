-$0.51 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

AVEO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

