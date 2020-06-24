-$0.51 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

AVEO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.