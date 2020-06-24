0x Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. 0x has a total market capitalization of $253.65 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitBay, WazirX and Radar Relay. In the last week, 0x has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.01874733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00170698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00113235 BTC.



0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,819,015 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here



0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX, WazirX, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Binance, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, FCoin, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, Poloniex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Mercatox, GOPAX, Coinone, BitMart, BitBay, C2CX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Iquant, Huobi, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Crex24, Upbit, Gatecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Liqui, Koinex, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

