0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $945,235.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $645,645.54 and approximately $945,235.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.90 or 0.05241345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00053946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

