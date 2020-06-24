-$1.05 EPS Expected for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 477,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,163. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $56,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

