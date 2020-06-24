$1.48 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790,000.00 and the highest is $2.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $14.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.97 million, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $40.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,454,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,225. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

