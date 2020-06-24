100,000 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Tilray makes up 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.08% of Tilray as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tilray by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tilray by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tilray by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

TLRY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595,486. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Bank of America lowered shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

