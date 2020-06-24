10,150 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Acquired by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 359,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,094. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.