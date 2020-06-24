$116.40 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce $116.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.20 million and the highest is $117.60 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $113.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $485.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $487.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $507.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,818.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Vanguard by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $401.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.00.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

