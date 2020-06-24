1,277 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

