13,000 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 333,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,456. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Mylan’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

