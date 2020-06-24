13,000 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 333,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,456. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
Mylan Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
