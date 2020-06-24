14,776 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,520,000 after purchasing an additional 389,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,349,000 after acquiring an additional 111,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 469,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,422,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,083. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.