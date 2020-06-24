$18.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $18.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.57 billion. Intel reported sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.47 billion to $76.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.86 billion to $77.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Intel by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 21,543,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

