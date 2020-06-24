1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,589,395 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 3.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $921,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,382,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,494 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 570,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.