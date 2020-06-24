1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 619,783 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,783 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Sempra Energy worth $208,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,983. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.