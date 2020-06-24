1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,640,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 971,557 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.92% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $221,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. 20,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,229. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

