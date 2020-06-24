1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $123,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,957. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $571.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

