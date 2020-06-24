1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,027,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,425 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $456,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,237. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

