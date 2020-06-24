1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 142,260 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Blackstone Group worth $134,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 177,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

