1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,262,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,792,928 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.21% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $184,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $408,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,788,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,539,000 after buying an additional 1,112,368 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 430,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.