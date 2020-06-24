1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,205,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 786,053 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.2% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.39% of Suncor Energy worth $320,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 245,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,961. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.