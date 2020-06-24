1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $196.93 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 519.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Stryker worth $196,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

SYK traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.04. 1,233,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

