1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $221.68 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,759 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Mcdonald’s worth $221,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,603,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $265,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $140,405,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.18. 172,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.77. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.