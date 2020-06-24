1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,782 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $175,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.35. 849,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,625. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

