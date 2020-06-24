1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,451 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Progressive worth $156,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. 162,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.