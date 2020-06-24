1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,177 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Rogers Communications worth $250,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

