1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,442.74. 58,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,408.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,351.97. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $991.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.