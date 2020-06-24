1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,264 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

