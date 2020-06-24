1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230,637 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Franco Nevada worth $117,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.59. 31,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

