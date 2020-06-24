1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,258,748 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines makes up approximately 2.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.45% of Tc Pipelines worth $568,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 70,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 725,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. 83,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,869. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.