1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,657 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $216,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,626. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

