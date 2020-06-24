1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 158,750 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158,750 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $120,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.48.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.59. 9,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $603.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.20 and its 200-day moving average is $546.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

