1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 321,089 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,940,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321,089 shares during the period. BCE makes up 1.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.99% of BCE worth $352,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 53,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

