1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104,651 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.75% of Restaurant Brands International worth $91,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,899.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $800,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $131,621,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after buying an additional 985,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

