1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,562 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,417,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $559,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,453 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 991,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

