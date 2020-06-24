1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,353 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.13.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $26.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,437.84. 898,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,408.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,350.67. The company has a market capitalization of $999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

