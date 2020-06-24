21,033 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Nomura cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

