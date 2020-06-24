21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $23.75. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 98,293 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

