224,700 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 224,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,991,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

CHTR traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.07. 50,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,252. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

