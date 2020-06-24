3,700 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in B&G Foods by 281.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4,047.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

