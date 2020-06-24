3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

