50,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares makes up 2.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAS traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 453,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,981. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $108.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.