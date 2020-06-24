51,754 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.28.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 2,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.