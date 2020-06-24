633 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $13,989,948. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $12.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.05. 303,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,515. The company has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

