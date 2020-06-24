80,619 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Target makes up about 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

TGT stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.12. 318,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

