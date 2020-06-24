$91.95 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $91.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.29 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $86.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $404.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.26 million to $422.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $462.40 million, with estimates ranging from $402.60 million to $522.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 389,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

