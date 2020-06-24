Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 444,024 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cfra increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 250,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,159. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

